TWO-TIME Olympian and dual World Cup winner Simon Orchard will take on a player-coach role with his old club the Maitland Rams in 2023.
The former Kookaburras representative, now 36, recently returned to the region after a stint in Wollongong and has his sights set on the Hunter Coast Premier Hockey League.
He joins Hockey One players Matt Magann and Isaac Farmillo, both previously with Adelaide, at Maitland along with NSW under-21 squad member Ryan Simpson.
Comebacks are also in the pipeline for former Rams captains Matthew Brown and Ben Urquhart.
Maitland finished runner-up at the pre-season Hunter Cup tournament in Newcastle on the weekend.
Men's first-grade competition is scheduled to get underway on March 26 with Tigers replacing University in the top grade. Norths are defending premiers after beating Gosford in an epic grand final last year.
In other news
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.