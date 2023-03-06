The Maitland Mercury
Home/Community
Nsw Election

Liberal candidate for Maitland Michael Cooper reveals priorities

Chloe Coleman
By Chloe Coleman
Updated March 6 2023 - 1:09pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Liberal candidate for Maitland in the 2023 NSW election Michael Cooper. Picture supplied.

Easing the pressure on family budgets is the top priority for Liberal candidate for Maitland Michael Cooper.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chloe Coleman

Chloe Coleman

Journalist

Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury covering general news. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.