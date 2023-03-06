Easing the pressure on family budgets is the top priority for Liberal candidate for Maitland Michael Cooper.
Mr Cooper will contest the seat of Maitland in the NSW election on Saturday, March 25.
"It's time for a fresh voice for Maitland," Mr Cooper told The Mercury.
"Top of my agenda is easing pressure on family budgets and delivering the Perrottet team's economic plan for the future.
"Having lived in Maitland for nearly 30 years, I know lots of local people are doing it tough right now, so assisting them is my primary concern."
In particular, Mr Cooper said he would keep pushing the Service NSW voucher scheme locally.
"Whether it be the $250 energy rebate, Active Kids, Creative Kids or First Lap vouchers. They are all there for families to utilise," he said.
Mr Cooper said a re-elected Liberal Party will continue investing in Maitland.
"The Liberal Party in government has built and opened the new Maitland Hospital, supported investment in the Thornton Road network and built new classrooms at Ashtonfield and Rutherford Public Schools," he said.
"We will continue to invest in Maitland and our region with major upgrades at Gillieston Public School, support for new and upgraded community spaces and parks at Walka Water Works and Harold Gregson Reserve, and the M1 Motorway extension to Raymond Terrace."
Mr Cooper said Maitland needs a change to "give our city the true voice it deserves".
"I'll be fighting for every vote because Maitland needs true representation, strong advocacy and leadership with a real long-term plan to tackle the economic challenges ahead," he said.
Mr Cooper has strong community ties, is a youth worker in Maitland, volunteer chaplain at Maitland Hospital and supports the local arts industry.
Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury covering general news. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.
