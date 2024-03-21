Golf day a major fundraiser for HealthStays project

The five Rotary clubs of Maitland will come together on Sunday for the annual Rotary Golf Day, raising much needed funds for the HealthStays accommodation project.
HealthStays will see a 14 bedroom accommodation facility built close to Maitland Hospital for outpatients and carers who have had to travel.
Earlier this year the HealthStays committee secured land at Turton Street, Metford for the project.
The golf day on Sunday, March 24 at East Maitland Golf Club is a major fundraiser for the project.
Last year, the event made $19,000.
Teams will enjoy a morning of golf with exciting prizes, such as the chance to win a car valued at $30,000 thanks to Burton Automotive, if you get a hole in one at the 11th tee.
There are also great auction prizes up for grabs, such as a Newcastle Knights corporate experience for two valued at $900 and a two night stay at Leogate Estate, Pokolbin.
The day will finish with lunch, a presentation and an auction at 12pm in the club house.
More than 100 players are already registered to play.
The Rotary clubs involved are East Maitland, Greenhills Maitland, Maitland, Maitland Sunrise, Rutherford Telarah and Maitland Rotaract.
To register a team of four ($300), visit https://events.humanitix.com/golf-day-qe40ipw1.
The first funding target for HealthStays is $2.5 million to execute the property purchase, while stage one will cost about $6 million to complete.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.