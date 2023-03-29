The final tally has been counted, revealing the charity golf day for Maitland HealthStays raised a massive $19,500.
It was the first time all five of Maitland's Rotary Clubs worked together on an event, and it's safe to say it was a hit.
Held on Sunday, March 19 at Easts Leisure & Golf Club, the event saw 120 players take to the green in the name of charity.
The golf day was a fundraiser for the Maitland HealthStays hospital accommodation project, which will see affordable accommodation built close to Maitland Hospital at Metford.
Rotary Club of Maitland Sunrise secretary Maryka Gibson said the day was excellent.
The 40 degree temperatures forecast didn't scare away the golfers, who gathered at 7am while it was still cool.
The smell of sausages filled the air from the barbecue breakfast, and a beautiful mist settled over the green before the group teed off.
"It went extremely well, we were delighted," Ms Gibson said.
"It was it was the first big thing that we (the five Rotary Clubs) have done together, but it worked really, really well."
During the golf game, there were prizes up for grabs at different holes. At the third hole there was a competition to win a car, if the player got a hole in one.
No one got a hole in one, sadly, but Ms Gibson said one person got very close.
"It was a pity it wasn't a hole in two," she said.
After the game all players came inside for a presentation, followed by the auction, silent auction and raffles.
"We had so many items to be raffled, there weren't many people who walked out without something good," Ms Gibson said.
The day was such a hit, the Rotary Clubs of Maitland are looking at making it an annual event. Next year, it will be held on Sunday, March 10.
Ms Gibson said the money raised will help the HealthStays project enourmously.
"It's something we're all very excited about because we just know how helpful it would be for anybody getting treatment at Maitland Hospital," she said.
The charity golf day was hosted by the Rotary Clubs of East Maitland, Green Hills, Maitland, Maitland Sunrise and Rutherford-Telarah.
Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury covering general news. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.
