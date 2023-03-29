The Maitland Mercury
Maitland HealthStays golf day fundraiser makes $19,000 for project

Updated March 30 2023 - 12:20pm, first published 10:15am
The Rotary Club of Maitland Sunrise was on barbecue duty. Picture supplied.
The final tally has been counted, revealing the charity golf day for Maitland HealthStays raised a massive $19,500.

