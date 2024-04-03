The Maitland Mercurysport
Understrength Maitland Pickers women's defence lauded

Michael Hartshorn
By Michael Hartshorn
Updated April 4 2024 - 10:10am, first published 8:30am
Terri-lee Van Wyk runs on her way to score a 50 metre try. Picture by Amanda Hafey.
Terri-lee Van Wyk runs on her way to score a 50 metre try. Picture by Amanda Hafey.

Maitland Pickers women's league coach Russell Grigg has praised his team's fighting spirit and willingness to work overtime in defence after their 8-6 trial loss to Wyong.

