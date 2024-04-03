Understrength Maitland Pickers women's defence lauded

Maitland Pickers women's league coach Russell Grigg has praised his team's fighting spirit and willingness to work overtime in defence after their 8-6 trial loss to Wyong.
Missing 10 girls from the likely starting line-up, the Pickers showed they have depth and some really exciting young local talent coming through.
"The girls did exceptionally well in their first hit out, especially considering we had 10 girls unavailable," Grigg said.
"The girls, with two halves missing, two front rowers and two centres missing and 10 all up from our starting 13 out, managed to play really well for each other.
"We were happy with the younger ones who came into grade, like young Monica Asimus and Tia Parks.
"With Brooke (Carter) and Caitlin (Moran) unavailable, Tia had to jump in at halfback and young Monica came off the bench and played dummy-half. It was amazing.
"Seventeen-year-old Katie Edwards came off the bench and played in the front row in her debut. She got whacked a few times by some seasoned campaigners from Wyong, but she kept of getting up and kept smiling.
"I was just proud of the efforts of the girls they kept up turning up in defence.
"Terry Lee van Wyk was really good at dummy half. She scored a 50 metre try. Her, Anika Butler and Shanti Kennedy at the back were really good and Jessie Akers and Sharni Johns were quite strong in the front row. They really led well."
At the moment there are seven teams Maitland, Wyong, Lakes, Central, Souths, Wests and Raymond Terrace in the new women's tackle competition.
The draw is yet to be finalised and the competition is expected to start on either April 20 or 27..The starting date for the women's tackle competition is
