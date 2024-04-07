Maitland Mustangs women emphatic winners against Inner West Bulls

The Maitland Mustangs women beat the Inner West Bulls 81-49 on Sunday to bounce back from Saturday's night loss to Newcastle in emphatic style.
In a stellar team performance, the Mustangs had four players in double points led by new recruit Natsumi Kohana and three players with 10 or more rebounds.
Sydney Hunter and Isabella Jenning both had double-double performances, with Hunter hitting 14 points and making 11 rebounds and Jennings scoring 10 and 10.
It was a big weekend for Hunter who fell just one point short of a double, double on Saturday night.
After starring on Saturday night, with 21 points and six rebounds, Shakera Reilly was a solid contributor shooting 10 and pulling in six rebounds to go along with four assists and two steals.
Hannah Fox collected 11 rebounds to go with her seven points and Rachel Williams was busy on the court with five assists, two steals and eight points.
After a tight 22-20 opening quarter, the Mustangs increased their lead each term, outgunning the Bulls 37-15 in the middle two periods and finished strongly with 22-14 to run out 32-point winners.
Saturday night's performance against the Falcons was a big improvement on results of the past few years, with the Mustangs on the wrong end of some big losses.
Maitland won the last term 20-15 after the Falcons had gone out to a 61-43 lead at the final break.
Reilly was outstanding shooting 21 points and collecting six rebound and three assists in return to the Mustangs from Canberra.
Hunter collected 10 rebounds and shot nine points, Jennings shot 10 points and had seven rebounds and Kohama had a solid game with eight points, four rebounds, four assists and a steal.
US import Nicole Munger led the way for Newcastle with a double, double 21 points, 12 rebounds, eight assists, four steals and a block.
The Mustangs men smashed Newcastle 109-72 on Saturday night and eclipsed Inner West Bulls 101-79 on Sunday.
