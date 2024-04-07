The Maitland Mercury
Maitland Mustangs women emphatic winners against Inner West Bulls

Michael Hartshorn
By Michael Hartshorn
April 7 2024
Maitland recruit Natsumi Kohana led all scorers with 21 points on Sunday. Picture NBL1 East
The Maitland Mustangs women beat the Inner West Bulls 81-49 on Sunday to bounce back from Saturday's night loss to Newcastle in emphatic style.

