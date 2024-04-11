Council puts hand up to host One Night Stand festival

After the sad loss of Groovin the Moo, Maitland has thrown its hat in the ring as a potential host for Triple J's One Night Stand festival.
The radio station put the call out for the public to nominate regional towns as hosts for the festival on Monday.
At a meeting on Tuesday night, councillors unanimously agreed that the council should submit its interest.
Deputy mayor Mitchell Griffin, who brought up the motion, said the community was hit hard when Groovin the Moo announced its departure from Maitland.
"There was a lot of outpouring of concern from the local community here in Maitland who were upset that the festival wasn't going ahead," he said.
"It does show that there is room in this city for a festival of this size, those particular shows were always well sold, well ticketed and it really gives an opportunity for the youth to go and attend an event.
"It is a drug and alcohol free event so it is a lot safer, and it'd be a fantastic opportunity to put Maitland up there in the limelight and bring visitors to the city."
Councillors had questions about associated costs with the festival and where it would be held, but Cr Griffin explained the festival is completely run by Triple J, who would fund the festival and choose the venue.
At this stage, they have simply called out for the public to pitch why their town would be a great fit for the festival.
Councillor Sally Halliday said she thinks it would be appropriate for Maitland to host the festival, especially as the city was known for hosting Groovin the Moo for 18 years.
"We used to have one every year and we are known for having one, there's no reason why we couldn't at least put an application in for this for our youth particularly, and if it's a drug and alcohol free festival I think that's a positive," she said.
One Night Stand was first held 20 years ago in Victoria, and hasn't been held for the past five years.
In January, Groovin the Moo announced its Hunter show would be held in Newcastle instead of Maitland, leaving the community disappointed.
Despite the Newcastle leg selling out, the festival was cancelled due to poor ticket sales at other locations.
The Australian live music scene is struggling, with Splendour in the Grass the latest in a string of festivals to be cancelled.
