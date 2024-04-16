Short-term parking spaces at Lorn given go ahead

Work on changes to parking time limits on Belmore Road, Lorn can now begin after changes were approved by the Local Traffic Committee.
The changes will include six new 15 minute parking spaces, removal of the taxi zone at 34 Belmore Road and addition of a loading zone outside the Belmore Road Grocer.
It will also include introduction or reallocation of one hour parking spaces.
The changes come after a petition to council in March 2023, signed by 160 people said Lorn's current parking zones were out of date and in need of urgent review.
According to Maitland City Council's website more than 300 Lorn residents were consulted about the plans.
Having the changes approved by the Local Traffic Committee, which consists of representatives from police, Transport for NSW, state member Jenny Aitchison, council and Hunter Valley Buses, was the last layer of approval needed to get things underway.
The committee's report says council has undertaken a parking investigation of the road to determine the most appropriate kerbside parking time restrictions.
"The proposed time restrictions aim to reflect the parking needs of the community, to improve parking turnover for businesses, and reduce the difficulty in finding short-stay parking on Belmore Road," it says.
Maitland City Council's website says after the community is updated, new signage will be ordered and installed in the coming months.
