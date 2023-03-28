The Maitland Mercury
Council

Maitland Council to investigate 15-minute short term parking for Lorn village

Ben Carr
By Ben Carr
Updated March 28 2023 - 11:31am, first published 11:30am
Lorn village on Belmore road. Some businesses have signed a petition calling for short term parking to help with traffic congestion.
Business owners in Lorn have called on Maitland Council to implement 15-minute parking along the shopping strip on Belmore road, citing rising traffic congestion issues.

Ben Carr

Ben Carr

Journalist - Maitland Mercury

