Business owners in Lorn have called on Maitland Council to implement 15-minute parking along the shopping strip on Belmore road, citing rising traffic congestion issues.
A petition signed by 160 people was considered by the council on March 14. The petition says the current parking zones out of date and in need of urgent review.
Some business owners say Lorn has grown and with more businesses occupying Belmore Road action is needed.
The proposal would impact parking between street numbers 9 and 34 on both sides of the road and the petition says the change would help businesses, elderly residents and young families.
The convenience parking would be in addition to parking available behind the Lorn shops.
Responding at the council meeting, Cr Sally Halliday spoke against the proposal and questioned how it would affect Lorn residents.
"If it's only 15 minutes where are the elderly going to park and walk for their medical appointments?," she said.
"'I've had numerous residents actually approach me who live between these numbers - and ask are they going to be able to park outside their home or will they need a permit?"
Cr Loretta Baker also questioned why the petition was heavily redacted with names and personal details blacked out.
"Normally we get a petition and we can tell who lives in Maitland, who lives in this case at Lorn or thereabouts or someone just happening to be visiting from Newcastle," she said.
"I've got a big footprint in Lorn - no one knows about it and the people that do know about it aren't happy."
The council said the petition was redacted in accordance with the Privacy and Personal Information Protection Act 1998.
The motion was passed 12 to one with Cr Halliday voting against.
A spokesperson for the council said it will engage with the community, property owners and businesses in the area as part of the review.
"There is a lack of high turnover spaces, and it's appropriate to seek input into the parking needs from users of the area to identify where we can make improvements," the spokesperson said.
"We'll include feedback from the community in our investigation and if any proposals for change arise, they'll be sent onto the Local Traffic Committee for consideration and comment before any changes are implemented."
