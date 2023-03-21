The Maitland Mercury
Will Cranston-Lown scores 37pts as Maitland Mustangs beat Canberra in GF replay

Ben Carr
By Ben Carr
March 21 2023 - 12:00pm
Mustangs point guard Will Cranston-Lown scored 37pts as Maitland beat the Canberra Gunners in the NBL1 East Grand Final replay on Saturday March 18.

