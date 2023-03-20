A second-half Sophie Jones goal has capped off a dominant two nil performance as the Maitland Magpies registered their first win of the season against New Lambton in round three of the NNSW NPLW.
Played in oppressive conditions with the mercury reaching 35 degrees at kick off on Sunday night, the Magpies dominated possession and field position at Cooks Square Park.
Building off two positive displays against Charlestown Azzuri and Newcastle Olympic, Maitland were able to control the tempo of the match as Lisa Cochrane pulled the strings in midfield.
At the other end New Lambton were unable to create clear cut chances with Tahlia Gossner starring at centre-back.
With the Eagles sitting deep in a defensive block it was a goal keeping error that opened the door for the Magpies to score their opener on 33 minutes.
An innocuous high ball bounced over the goal keepers' head with Maitland attacker Sophia Laurie the beneficiary - calmly slotting the ball home.
The Magpies were able to apply further pressure to the Eagles back line and approaching half time the New Lambton keeper pushed a long range effort from Mercedes McNabb over the bar .
Their ascendency continued after the break and on 49 minutes Maitland opened New Lambton up with a clinical team goal.
A long ball down the left hand touch line was picked up by new recruit Indianna Auddino who skipped inside her defender and cut the ball back for Jones. She delivered a first time strike on the edge of the penalty area past the stretching arms of the New Lambton keeper and inside the far post
After increasing their lead Maitland played with more freedom and in the 81st minute where awarded a penalty after Chelsea Greguric was brought down following a piercing run from the half way line.
Jones was unable to convert - hitting the post.
The Magpies will be back on the road in round four of the NNSW NPLW when they take on last year's premiers Warners Bay who are looking to bounce back after three heavy defeats to open the season.
