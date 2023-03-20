The Maitland Mercury
Sophie Jones hits winner as Maitland Magpies claim first win of NPLW season

Ben Carr
Ben Carr
March 20 2023 - 12:00pm
Maitland's Chelsea Greguric won her side a second half penalty against New Lambton. File photo

A second-half Sophie Jones goal has capped off a dominant two nil performance as the Maitland Magpies registered their first win of the season against New Lambton in round three of the NNSW NPLW.

