The Maitland Mercury
The Maitland Mercury's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Old Bulldog Mitch Cullen is now Maitland Picker at heart

Michael Hartshorn
By Michael Hartshorn
Updated April 18 2024 - 3:48pm, first published 3:27pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mitch Cullen says he owes his renewed enthusiasm for playing footy to the family atmosphere at the Maitland Pickers. Picture Elfes/Carraro
Mitch Cullen says he owes his renewed enthusiasm for playing footy to the family atmosphere at the Maitland Pickers. Picture Elfes/Carraro

Mitch Cullen was the most feared and respected Bulldog of all in Coalfields derbies, but come Saturday he will be running out for the first time in Maitland Pickers colours against Kurri Kurri.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Michael Hartshorn

Michael Hartshorn

Senior reporter

Since starting in 1985 at the then Melbourne Herald, journalism has taken me around Australia from Victoria, to the Northern Territory, Cairns in Queensland and now Port Stephens. After all those years there is still something special about informing and connecting with readers.

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.