The Maitland Mercury
The Maitland Mercury's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Get your disco moves out, it's time for a song and soup

Belinda-Jane Davis
By Belinda-Jane Davis
April 18 2024 - 3:37pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Slow Food Hunter Valley leader Marcus Bridges dancing with some broccoli, leek and potato soup. Picture by Simone De Peak
Slow Food Hunter Valley leader Marcus Bridges dancing with some broccoli, leek and potato soup. Picture by Simone De Peak

Turn up the music and get ready to make some moves in the kitchen.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Belinda-Jane Davis

Belinda-Jane Davis

Journalist

Passionate about community news

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.