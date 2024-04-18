Get your disco moves out, it's time for a song and soup

Turn up the music and get ready to make some moves in the kitchen.
It's World Disco Soup Day, so get that soup bubbling on the stove and prepare for a night of soup dancing.
The Slow Food Earth Market Maitland got into the swing of things for the first time on Thursday, and there were some very enthusiastic participants.
Mixing soup with disco music may not seem like the most enjoyable way to spend a day, or an evening, but market chairwoman Amorelle Dempster said it was worth the effort to help spread an important message.
"It's about making people aware of food waste," she said.
Volunteers picked broccoli and leeks at Nebo Farm in East Maitland, which were past their prime, ahead of the day so they could prepare the soup.
Slow Food Hunter Valley leader Marcus Bridges used these ingredients along with potato to create a nutritious meal that was also environmentally friendly.
"They can all do a little dance, it's a bit quirky, it's a worldwide event that happens at this time of year but it's the first time that we have done it here," Ms Dempster said.
"We're using produce that isn't perfect that would normally be ploughed in or wasted. If you've got yellowing broccoli and leek tops you can make something delicious out of it."
Volunteers set up a big pot of soup in The Levee so the kids could get involved in an educational school holiday event.
The children helped to put the vegetable seconds into the pot to make soup, while disco music was playing.
"It's a chance for them to be involved and to learn about food waste and that food doesn't always have to look perfect. It shows them that produce can be past its prime but it can still be nutritious and tasty," Ms Dempster said.
