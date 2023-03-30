Earth Market Maitland chairwoman Amorelle Dempster has urged the newly elected Minns government to be transparent about the varroa mite outbreak, saying the local food system is in crisis.
She said the lack of communication from the former Coalition government and its NSW Department of Primary Industries (DPI) is unacceptable and farmers - and the entire community - deserve to know exactly what is going on.
"We want information but they have simply not communicated," Ms Dempster said.
"They don't seem to care that our food sector is about to die."
Ms Dempster said it took months for former NSW Agriculture Minister Dugald Saunders to reply to her letter and direct the department to talk to her.
But, even with that direction, she said all she got was more roadblocks.
The NSW DPI paints a different picture. A spokeswoman said it "continues to work with industry and local representatives, and keep growers informed while considering options for future pollination."
"These people don't get back to you," Ms Dempster said.
"I have requested meetings and I get no response. Our farmers need to know what they are going to do come spring and what pollination is going to be available for them come October."
Ms Dempster said farmers wanted to cooperate with the baiting program so they could monitor what was happening on their farms.
The spokeswoman said baiting had been happening in the greater Newcastle area since late 2022 and would soon commence in Kurri Kurri.
"We're going to need sentinel hives in October," Ms Dempster said.
"Our needs have been ignored, they have simply not responded. I've not even had an acknowledgement of the emails I have sent."
Maitland MP Jenny Aitchison said she understood the farmer's plight and there would be an "open door to having those conversations" under Labor.
She said the Minister was ultimately responsible for the department but she would make representations to the next NSW Agriculture Minister and could organise a visit to meet with farmers.
"Members of Parliament in our region are really concerned about this issue and we do understand that it is a food security issue," she said.
