Isaac Collins scores hat-trick as Maitland Magpies beat Suns 8-0 in Australia Cup

Young Magpie Isaac Collins scored a hat-trick and Braedyn Crowley picked up a double as the Maitland Magpies beat Newcastle Sun 8-0 in round four of the Australia Cup at Cooks Square Park on Wednesday night.
Collins, who made his starting league debut for the Magpies on the weekend against Lake Macquarie, scored in the 13th, 31st and 69th minutes in an exciting performance for Maitland fans.
Crowley scored in the 34th and 81st minutes.
Charlie Pollard got the Magpies on the scoreboard in the seventh minute, with Jimmy Thompson and Dylan Walker also scoring.
It wasn't such good news for the Weston Bears who lost 2-1 to Lake Macquarie at Macquarie Field on Tuesday night.
A draw for round five will be held at the completion of round four.
The Magpies need two more wins to make the pointy end of the competition in the round of 32 when they can potentially draw an A-League opponent.
The Magpies made the round of 32 in 2019 when they hosted but lost to Central Coast Mariner in front of a packed Maitland Sportsground crowd.
Maitland, who are fifth on 10 points now turn their attention to Sunday's clash against second-placed Broadmeadow Magic at Magic Park.
The Magpies ran out 2-0 winners against Lake Macquarie City at Cooks Square Park on Saturday, April 13.
Regan Lundy scored a double with his goals coming in the 20th and 26th minutes of the game as he made most of the space afforded him with the Lake's defence marking Magpies golden boot Braedyn Crowley heavily.
The Maitland Magpies made it five wins in a row when the defeated Adamstown Rosebud 3-0 in NPLW on Saturday.
Bronte Peel opened the scoring in the fifth minute, Tahlia Gossner double shortly after the half-time break and Emmeline Pepper added the third in the 67th minute after coming off the bench.
