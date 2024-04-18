The Maitland Mercurysport
Isaac Collins scores hat-trick as Maitland Magpies beat Suns 8-0 in Australia Cup

Michael Hartshorn
By Michael Hartshorn
April 18 2024 - 3:45pm
Isaac Collins scored a hat-trick for Maitland in their 8-0 Australia Cup win against Newcastle Suns on Wednesday, April 17. Picture supplied.
Young Magpie Isaac Collins scored a hat-trick and Braedyn Crowley picked up a double as the Maitland Magpies beat Newcastle Sun 8-0 in round four of the Australia Cup at Cooks Square Park on Wednesday night.

Michael Hartshorn

Michael Hartshorn

Senior reporter

Since starting in 1985 at the then Melbourne Herald, journalism has taken me around Australia from Victoria, to the Northern Territory, Cairns in Queensland and now Port Stephens. After all those years there is still something special about informing and connecting with readers.

