Hare Meihana stars as disciplined Maitland Blacks beat Wanderers 22-13 in slog

A superb kicking game by flyhalf Hare Meihana led a disciplined Maitland Blacks to a 22-13 win in a hard-fought slog against Wanderers at Marcellin Park on Saturday.
The game was transferred to Marcellin from a water-logged Newcastle No.2 Sportsground at 8.30am on Saturday and thanks to a super human effort by the grounds staff and committee the fields were mowed and lined in time for play.
Meihana' field and goal kicking proved the difference as the normally free-scoring Blacks matched the highly-rated Wanderers pack in the slog and forced five penalties which Meihana coolly converted in the wet conditions.
Wanderers took the lead 13-12 briefly on the back of a unconverted try in the 70th minute by centre Harry Sansbury, but Meihana restored order with a penalty goal in the 76th minute.
Blacks scrumhalf Coby Wetini made sure of the victory with some brilliant heads-up play taking advantage in a lapse of concentration by Wanderers to score a try.
Meihana completed his huge day's work by converting it for a nine-point win to keep the reigning premier's winning start intact and in top place on the ladder with nine points, from Merewether on eight, Hamilton third on six and Wanderers fourth on fifth.
"It was a tough, typical wet-weather hit out and it came down to a bit of discipline and the boys really ground out a really hard-fought win which was pleasing," Blacks coach Luke Cunningham said.
"We knew we were gong to have to grind it out against Wanderers as they are a very good side.
"We weren't happy with how we went in the first week (against University) and looked at addressing a few areas through last week and set some goals in terms of turning around a couple of those elements of the game around and the boys really did that yesterday.
"To grind out a tough slog like that this early in the season puts us in good stead and heading in the right direction."
Cunningham said Wetini's try at the end sealed the match and was a fitting reward for a lot of hard work by the team.
"There wasn't a lot of attacking opportunities with how defensive-based the game was.
"A lot of credit to Coby who played some eyes-up footy and took advantage of a lapse in concentration by Wanderers and scored the match-winning try.
"The score line wasn't probably reflective of how tight it was, but the try was definitely reward to our blokes for the hard effort they put in for the 78 minutes prior to it.
"Hare Meihana was our pick for best. He just controlled the game really well. His kicking game put us down their end and allowed us to control the field territory really well.
"No one played badly, all our forwards really aimed up. Wanderers have a very big physical pack and our guys were really up to that.
"It was a good all round team performance."
The Blacks are at home this Saturday against Southern Beaches, who have yet to win a game.
Maitland lost 14-10 to Wanderers in second grade and were beaten 24-5 in third grade.
Maitland fullback Darcy Gillett starred with four tries as the Maitlland Blacks made it two wins from two games with a 58-0 win against competition newcomers Cooks Hill in Hunter Rugby Womens XVs at Empire Park on Saturday.
The Blacks were dominant in the wet running in 10 tries in conditions not conducive to attacking rugby.
They sit in second place equal on 10 points with top side Wanderers and third-placed Merewether.
Maitland host bottom side Southern Beaches on Saturday, April 27. Kick off is at 11.50am.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.