The Maitland Mercury
The Maitland Mercury's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Hare Meihana stars as disciplined Maitland Blacks beat Wanderers 22-13 in slog

Michael Hartshorn
By Michael Hartshorn
April 21 2024 - 12:38pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hare Meihana led the Maitland Blacks to a hard-fought 22-13 win against Wanderers. File picture Jonathan Carroll
Hare Meihana led the Maitland Blacks to a hard-fought 22-13 win against Wanderers. File picture Jonathan Carroll

A superb kicking game by flyhalf Hare Meihana led a disciplined Maitland Blacks to a 22-13 win in a hard-fought slog against Wanderers at Marcellin Park on Saturday.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Michael Hartshorn

Michael Hartshorn

Senior reporter

Since starting in 1985 at the then Melbourne Herald, journalism has taken me around Australia from Victoria, to the Northern Territory, Cairns in Queensland and now Port Stephens. After all those years there is still something special about informing and connecting with readers.

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.