The Marvelous Wonderettes will wow with sweet 50s and 60s nostalgia

Fans of classic 1950s and 60s tunes will be charmed by Maitland Musical Society's latest production The Marvelous Wonderettes.
The musical theatre production follows a singing group and their 'wonderstudies' at their school prom in the 1950s as they belt out some of the most popular songs of the time.
After a stellar performance, the Wonderettes meet again for the next reunion 10 years later, with a whole new set of songs.
The Marvelous Wonderettes is a jukebox musical comedy written in 1999 by Roger Bean.
It features songs that the whole audience will know, including Lollipop, Stupid Cupid, It's My Party and Son of a Preacher Man.
The show is on at Maitland Town Hall from May 31 to June 9, and Maitland Musical Society president Coralie Lewis said the actors are truly wonderful.
"It's basically about four girls who are the singing prom stars of 1958 and they come together and perform," she said.
"Then 10 years later they come back at a 10 year reunion and they perform again, in a 60s costume and with different wigs, and they sing a whole range of songs from the 60s which are all really well known ones."
The show was originally going to be performed at Maitland Gaol, but when it closed in March the musical society went on the search for a new venue.
Luckily, Maitland Town Hall was available for the same dates, and Ms Lewis said performing at town hall is quite a homecoming for the society, which traditionally held its performances there.
"How lucky was that, it was just meant to be," Ms Lewis said.
"We've got our 60th anniversary year this year, we've been in Maitland 60 years this year and we've done shows in the town hall... well I've been involved with the society for about 27 years and we were doing them in the town hall back then."
Ms Lewis, who is a CONDA award-winning costume designer, is currently busy making the Wonderettes' costumes, which will adhere to the decades the show is set in.
The Wonderettes will be accompanied on stage by a full band which will only enhance the American prom setting.
Get tickets for one of the six The Marvelous Wonderettes performances at www.maitlandmusicals.org.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.