Maitland students get a unique insight into a future career in nursing

A group of aspiring nursing students from Maitland High School, Maitland Grossmann High School and Rutherford Technology High School received a unique insight into what a career in nursing could be like.
As part of the educational pathways program (EPP), the students were involved in a headstart pre-traineeship program in community service.
Maitland High School Year 10 student Matilda Montgomery-Mortimer said she's always wanted to be a nurse.
"I wanted to get into nursing because I can see how much of a shortage there is and I see how much care nurses provide patients," she said.
Matilda will soon start her work placement at Maitland Hospital and said she's feeling excited about it.
Through the headstart program, the students used hoists and electronic lifters, learnt how to properly manoeuvre wheelchairs and walkers, learnt techniques on how to safely pick up people from a fall and how to prepare beds for patients.
The program also allows the students to gain some credits towards a Certificate III in Individual Support.
Novaskills schools program manager Katie Smith said the education pathways program has opened up a lot of opportunities for many young students.
"These new programs are great little taste-testers for the students to come and spend a few weeks in an external environment to school and learn some new skills," she said.
"It is also an opportunity for the students to discover if this is the right career path for them."
EPP Newcastle North group careers head teacher Mick Lee said the aim of the program is to increase awareness of educational pathways and to increase the uptake of school based apprenticeships and traineeships.
"The community services and allied health headstart program is one of six different skill shortage areas being targeted," he said.
Other shortage areas that are also offering programs include automotive, building and construction, manufacturing, maritime operations and plumbing.
