Our Business

Beam Bookkeeping wins top gong at Australian small business awards

Laura Rumbel
By Laura Rumbel
April 30 2024 - 6:21pm
Beam Bookkeeping director Debbie Mirisch and managing director Katie McCool. Picture supplied
Beam Bookkeeping director Debbie Mirisch and managing director Katie McCool. Picture supplied

Hunter-based business Beam Bookkeeping has received the top accolade at the 2024 Australian Small Business Champion Awards.

