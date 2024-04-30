Beam Bookkeeping wins top gong at Australian small business awards

Hunter-based business Beam Bookkeeping has received the top accolade at the 2024 Australian Small Business Champion Awards.
The business emerged as the standout choice in the Accounting Bookkeeping Services category at the awards night on April 12.
Managing Director Katie McCool and Director Debbie Mirisch said they were honoured to receive the award and show that business is booming in the Hunter region to a national audience.
"We are fortunate to provide bookkeeping services to a range of businesses and industries in the region and can see how dynamic the city, its representatives and community members are in fostering growth and excellence among small business," they said.
"The Hunter region has come leaps and bounds and has become a robust network of modern industry, creative enterprise and innovation."
Beam Bookkeeping currently has offices in Newcastle and Maitland and will be soon launching their business into the Port Stephens area in the coming months.
Out of more than 5500 entries received from small businesses across Australia, Beam Bookkeeping stood out to judges amongst other finalists from larger metropolitan areas across the country.
Ms McCool said this demonstrates the depth of talent and expertise present in regional Australian business.
"We are proud to be a symbol of that and to represent the city on a national scale, as well as be recognised for the hard work our team do daily to help our client's businesses to flourish," she said.
Beam Bookkeeping represents the thriving spirit of small businesses across Australia and is now the largest provider in its region and one of the largest bookkeeping firms in NSW.
