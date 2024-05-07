The Maitland Mercurysport
The Maitland Mercury's complete view of property
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

President's Cup competition 'shelved' by NSW Rugby League

Josh Callinan
By Josh Callinan
May 7 2024 - 11:04am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Newcastle RL premiers Maitland celebrate last year's President's Cup victory during NSWRL grand final day at CommBank Stadium. Picture by Bryden Sharp
Newcastle RL premiers Maitland celebrate last year's President's Cup victory during NSWRL grand final day at CommBank Stadium. Picture by Bryden Sharp

NEWCASTLE Rugby League general manager Adam Devich says he "won't lock the door on anything" potentially re-emerging in the future but President's Cup has now been officially "shelved" by the sport's state governing body.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Callinan

Josh Callinan

Sports Journalist, Newcastle Herald

My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.

More from AFL

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.