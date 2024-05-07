President's Cup competition 'shelved' by NSW Rugby League

NEWCASTLE Rugby League general manager Adam Devich says he "won't lock the door on anything" potentially re-emerging in the future but President's Cup has now been officially "shelved" by the sport's state governing body.
This year's Newcastle RL premiers will no longer have any end-of-season commitments beyond their local grand final on September 22 with NSW Rugby League opting to wind up the current incarnation of the competition.
With both semis falling over eight months ago NSWRL announced a "review" into President's Cup, which across 2022 and 2023 saw title holders play off from four geographical conferences - north (Newcastle), south (Illawarra), west (Peter McDonald Premiership) and central (Ron Massey Cup).
It was also a similar concept in 2021, however, that campaign never eventuated because of COVID.
President's Cup was initially reborn as a NSWRL response to COVID during 2020, with most local competitions across the state cancelled. Nine teams participated in the one-off event over a longer 11-week period, including eventual champions Maitland.
Previously, from 1910 to 2010, NSWRL had awarded the President's Cup trophy mainly for under-21 winners and later other senior grades.
NSWRL recently responded to an inquiry from the Herald.
"The NSWRL re-introduced the President's Cup competition in 2020 in response to the COVID pandemic to keep rugby league on the field," a NSWRL spokesperson said.
"The competition has now been shelved with NSWRL major and community competitions being played again, and regions opting to focus on their own grand finals.
"The NSWRL grand final day will now focus on deciders for the Jersey Flegg Cup (under 21s), Harvey Norman NSW Women's Premiership and The Knock-On Effect NSW Cup."
Maitland beat Sydney-based Ron Massey Cup sides in all deciders at CommBank Stadium - Glebe-Burwood (17-16), Hills (36-12) and, lastly, St Marys (32-10).
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.