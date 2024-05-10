Your guide to Maitland this weekend - Mother's Day events, art and theatre

Visit Grossmann and Brough houses on Mother's Day for some delicious homemade treats and quality time, accompanied by a glass of sparkling wine or soft drink in the gardens upon arrival. Book in for a seating at 10.30am, 11.30am, 1pm or 2pm. Get tickets at mymaitland.com.au/event/mothers-day-delights. While there, celebrate the life of the property's 154-year-old Moreton Bay Fig with 'LadyLeaf', the spirit of the tree attending to greet children and adults alike at the open day.