Your guide to Maitland this weekend - Mother's Day events, art and theatre

FLOWER SALE
CITY-WIDE
East Maitland Rotary Club is marking its 25th year selling flowers for Mother's Day. Pick up a bunch for mum on Saturday and Sunday at East Maitland Cemetery, Easts Golf Course at Metford Road, Pheonix Park Road, Mount Vincent Road, Stockade Hill car park, near Heritage Gardens on the New England Highway and the Valley Tyres car park. Flower stalls are open 7.30am to 4.30pm on Saturday and from 7.30am until sold out on Sunday.
MOTHER'S DAY
BROUGH HOUSE
Visit Grossmann and Brough houses on Mother's Day for some delicious homemade treats and quality time, accompanied by a glass of sparkling wine or soft drink in the gardens upon arrival. Book in for a seating at 10.30am, 11.30am, 1pm or 2pm. Get tickets at mymaitland.com.au/event/mothers-day-delights. While there, celebrate the life of the property's 154-year-old Moreton Bay Fig with 'LadyLeaf', the spirit of the tree attending to greet children and adults alike at the open day.
GRAND HORIZONS
THE REPERTORY
Bursting with all the joy and pathos of everyday life, Maitland Repertory Theatre's Grand Horizons is theatre at its most enjoyable. Don't miss this hilarious and very moving portrayal of how we all try, and sometimes fail, to live our best lives. Final shows are on Saturday and Sunday at 2pm. Get tickets at mrt.org.au.
HIGH TEA
TOCAL HOMESTEAD
Treat mum to a delicious high tea at Tocal Homestead this Sunday between 10am and 11.30am. This high tea service includes an assortment of savoury morsels, sweet treats and fresh scones with a pot of tea from The Tea Collective of your choosing. Bar service will also be available. Get tickets ($65 adults, $40 kids) at tocal.com.au/mothersday.
AUTUMN ART
MRAG
Have you visited Maitland Regional Art Gallery to see Ron Mueck's Pregnant woman sculpture? The monumental sculpture is on loan from the National Gallery of Australia and is a powerful representation of the body through art, towering at 2.5 metres tall. MRAG is open on Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 9am to 4pm.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.