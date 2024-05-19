Business chamber to mark 75 year anniversary with a bang

Maitland Business Chamber is celebrating two special milestones in 2024 - 75 years of incorporation and 110 years since the organisation was first established.
The chamber is hosting a gala event to acknowledge this milestone, and also to honour the many businesses that have contributed to the economic growth and industry of Maitland over the past 150 years.
The gala evening will be held on Friday, June 21 at Maitland Town Hall.
Attendees will enjoy canapes and bubbles on arrival, a sumptuous three course meal, beverages and musical entertainment from a dynamic four-piece band.
Maitland Business Chamber president Michael Maffey said the gala is not a business event.
"Rather it's a celebration of the resilience, enterprise, entrepreneurship, resilience and achievements of the many businesses that have operated through Maitland's history," he said.
"We invite all members of the Maitland business community - past and present - to celebrate with us."
For event details and tickets visit https://events.humanitix.com/mbc-75th-anniversary-gala.
