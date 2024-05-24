The Maitland Mercury
Thornton charity CEO awarded Newcastle Permanent chairman's medal

By Newsroom
May 24 2024 - 1:00pm
Wife of former foundation chair Michael Slater Neryl Slater, medal recipient Derryck Klarkowski and Newcastle Permanent Charitable Foundation chair Catherine Robson. Picture supplied
The man behind Thornton charity We Care Connect has had his tireless work recognised, being awarded the Newcastle Permanent Charitable Foundation's Chairman's Medal.

