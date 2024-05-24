Thornton charity CEO awarded Newcastle Permanent chairman's medal

The man behind Thornton charity We Care Connect has had his tireless work recognised, being awarded the Newcastle Permanent Charitable Foundation's Chairman's Medal.
CEO Derryck Klarkowski was presented with the medal on Thursday, May 23, which recognises his service to children living in poverty.
In eight years, We Care Connect has helped almost 24,000 children and sourced more than 645,000 donated items.
Established in Wyong in 2016, We Care Connect is a volunteer-led organisation that distributes quality items for children and essential goods to families in need.
Through the generosity of its volunteers and community donations, We Care Connect supplies everything from clothes and bedroom items to school supplies and birthday presents to thousands of children and families each year.
Those supported include children experiencing financial disadvantage, family violence, chronic medical conditions, or are at risk of homelessness.
Newcastle Permanent Charitable Foundation's newly appointed chair Catherine Robson said it was fitting Derryck was being recognised during National Volunteer Week.
"Derryck is known at We Care Connect as a volunteer CEO who leads from the ground up, tackling any job that needs doing including packing donations, repairing furniture and maintaining the warehouse, regularly dedicating five to seven days a week to the cause," Ms Robson said.
"Through the hard work of Derryck and his team, We Care Connect has now expanded to the Hunter and sees 120 volunteers across two sites collaborate with 300 case workers from 100 social support agencies.
"The number of children who are better off thanks to the support of We Care Connect is amazing, but there is a phenomenal impact that you can't quantify - restoring safety, dignity and self-worth to these kids and their families."
For Derryck, co-founding We Care Connect was a retirement project that embraced his passion for volunteering and supporting people in need.
As a medical laboratory scientist by profession, Derryck's special interest in immunohaematology, tropical medicine and viral infections took him to developing nations with Médecins San Frontières, while he also spent two years as a volunteer in Eritrea.
He managed all this while also leading with the Venturer Scouts and serving with the Rural Fire Service when on home soil.
"It's very humbling to receive this acknowledgement," Mr Klarkowski said.
"Whilst I am the volunteer with the official CEO title, this award really is a reflection of the incredible contribution that all of the We Care volunteers past and present have given."
We Care Connect team member Helen Barker said that Derryck inspires countless others to give.
"Every person who's lucky enough to meet or volunteer with Derryck is humbled and in awe of this community movement he's created," Ms Barker said.
"He shares his vision and wisdom with a grace and generosity that, without a doubt, is making a tangible impact to alleviate the unthinkable struggles for children living in poverty."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.