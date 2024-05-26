The Maitland Mercurysport
Weston Bears beat Maitland Magpies 1-0 to claim El Clasicoal honours

Michael Hartshorn
By Michael Hartshorn
Updated May 26 2024 - 2:51pm, first published 2:28pm
Weston Bears midfielder Paul Sichwale scored the winning goal. Picture by Michael Hartshorn
Weston Bears midfielder Paul Sichwale scored the winning goal. Picture by Michael Hartshorn

The Weston Bears have claimed their second El Clasicoal derby win of the season after a deflected strike by Paul Sichwale beat Maitland Magpies keeper Matt Trott at Cooks Square Park on Saturday.

