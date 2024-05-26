Weston Bears beat Maitland Magpies 1-0 to claim El Clasicoal honours

The Weston Bears have claimed their second El Clasicoal derby win of the season after a deflected strike by Paul Sichwale beat Maitland Magpies keeper Matt Trott at Cooks Square Park on Saturday.
The fraction of luck in the 79th minute was needed to break the deadlock as both defences were on top and Trott and Bears keeper Gerard Roebuck handled everything that managed to get through.
"It has sent the competition back into a logjam of teams from fourth to eighth separated by six points with games in hand further complicating the equation.
But importantly for the Bears it keeps them in the mix for finals with Weston, who have played 13 games, jumping to seventh place on 16, three points behind fifth-placed Valentine. who have also played 13 games.
Newcastle Olympic, who have played 11 games, had a 2-0 midweek win against Valentine, but were beaten 4-2 by Edgeworth on Saturday and now sit sixth with 17 points.
The Eagles, who have also played 11 games, sit fourth on 20 point.
Maitland are eighth on 14 points but have only played 10 games. They have a catch-up game on Wednesday against third-placed Charlestown Azzurri before hosting New Lambton on June 1.
Bears coach Kew Jaliens was delighted with the result and six points all up from the local derbies.
"We were down on personnel, so I was especially happy with the win," Jaliens said.
"t's always tough to play Maitland. I'm very happy that this season we have won the six points.
"The game plan was to keep it tight, because we know what they want is to force a mistake and they break and Crowley is the best in the comp to be able to score goals from it.
"We made sure in the back we kept it tight and in the front we sat a bit deeper than normal.
"We had a few chances, but being able to score was the thing.
"I said to the boys at half-time that it is one thing to play good football and keep the ball but you need scoring chances, you need shots on goal, you need crosses in and that's what they did in the second half."
Jaliens said his advice to Schiwale during the break was simple "if you don't shoot, you can't score" and when the ball spilled to him from an errant pass he jumped at his chance.
The Bears have been struggling with injuries and suspensions, but Jaliens said there was no easing in the team's rules and Aaron Niyonkuru was relegated to the bench after being late for the game.
Ryan Blackburn made his debut and the youngster was among the Bears' best led by skipper Chris Hurley who was outstanding.
"Azz was on the bench because he came late, so I started Ryan. That's one thing we keep strictly to. Stick to the rules, stick to the plan, otherwise we have enough boys who can do the job," Jaliens said.
"Ryan took his chance, had his debut and had a good game. When Azz came on he had something to prove to the team as well. He was disappointed that he couldn't be here on time and I think you saw that energy when he came onto the pitch."
Magpies coach Mick Bolch said he believed the Magpies had the better of the chances, but were unable to take them successfully.
"They set up well defensively and we had a couple of half chances. They didn't create that much either," he said.
"It was just an arm wrestle and the goal was a deflection that goes into the bottom corner. What can you do about it?
"We weren't at the same level as we were last week (4-2 win against Valentine).
"Our composure wasn't great and we turned over too much ball.
"We've got to get back into on Wednesday night and we've got a fairly hectic schedule.
"There's a massive group of teams that we're among. We've just got to try and get a bit consistent and string a couple of wins together.
"We have been win, loss, win, draw too much. We need to get two or three wins on the trot and that will get us on a role."
The Bears will welcome mid-season Japanese recruit Yuta Konagaya and American Angelo Calfo back from suspension as well as a couple of other players back from injury for their crucial away clash against Newcastle Olympic next Saturday.
In other results on the weekend Lambton Jaffas 3 defeated Cooks Hill United 2, Broadmeadow Magic 3 defeated Lake Macqaurie City 1 and Valentine 2 defeated New Lambton 0. Charlestown and Adamstown played on Sunday.
