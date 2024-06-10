The Maitland Mercury
City's first Return and Earn bulk processing depot lands in Rutherford

Chloe Coleman
By Chloe Coleman
June 10 2024 - 10:54am
Exchance for Change CEO Danielle Smalley, member for Maitland Jenny Aitchison, St Vincent De Paul Society NSW CEO Yolanda Saiz TOMRA Cleanaway CEO James Dorney and NSW EPA executive director programs and innovation Alexandra Geddes. Picture by Simone De Peak
Maitland's first Return and Earn bulk depot has officially opened in Rutherford, providing a place to easily return large amounts of drink containers.

Journalist

Chloe Coleman is a journalist covering news in the Lower Hunter. Contact her on chloe.coleman@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

