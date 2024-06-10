Maitland U-15s crowned State Netball Div 2 champions as Opens finish third

Maitland Under-15s have won promotion to the top flight next year after being crowned State Division 2 champions at the State Senior Netball titles in Sydney over the King's Birthday long weekend..
In a huge weekend for the Maitland teams, the Open team finished third in Champions Division matching last year's historic result on their home courts and the Under-17s narrowly missed out on a top 10 finish in Division 2.
Cessnock Under-17s had an outstanding tournament finishing 9th in Division 2, while Cessnock's Open and Under-15 teams both finished second in Division 3 and are likely to earn promotion to Division 2 next year.
Maitland won the Under-15 Division title on points for and against after finishing equal on 25 points with Barellan and District with both sides claiming 12 wins and a draw from their 14 matches.
Barellan defeated Maitland 19-17 in the final game on Sunday, but the Maitland girls kept them at bay winning all four matches on Monday including a pivotal 35-12 win against Bathurst in their final game of the tournament to ensure a healthier points for and against record.
Their final day results included wins against Macleay (20-14), Gosford (17-10) and Blue Mountains 23-19.
The Opens top three finish is yet another remarkable result by the hugely talented Maitland rep team in a division which featured the cream of NSW netball including powerful Sydney based associations such as Manly and Randwick.
They finished on 29 points with 14 wins, four losses and a draw. They were three behind last year's champion Newcastle in second and seven behind newly crowned champions Northern Suburbs who dropped just one game over the tournament to finish with 18 wins.
Maitland kept off a late charge by fourth-placed Hills District winning four matches and earning a draw with Sutherland.
They survived an early scare beating Illawarra 22-21 in a thriller before a 17-17 draw with Sutherland and an upset 17-13 loss to Penrith.
They corrected things with wins against Lismore (22-18), Eastwood (15-18) and Ku-ring gai (22-13) to see out the tournament.
Maitland's Under-17s finished 11th with seven wins and one draw, while Cessnock were ninth with 10 wins including an 18-14 victory against Maitland on the final day.
Cessnock should earn promotion after finishing second in Opens Division 3 with 16 wins and a draw, while `Kurri Kurri were 15th with five wins/s.
Cessnock were second in Under-15 Division 3 with 13 wins and just one loss equal on 26 points, two points behind Ballina who won all 14 games. Kurri Kurri were eight with seven wins and a draw.
Kurri Kurri's Open men's team finished seventh in Division 2 with three wins and two draws from their 14 games.
