The Maitland Mercury
The Maitland Mercury's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Maitland U-15s crowned State Netball Div 2 champions as Opens finish third

Michael Hartshorn
By Michael Hartshorn
June 10 2024 - 5:59pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Maitland U-15s have been crowned State Division 2 Champions at the NSW Senior Netball titles. Picture supplied.
The Maitland U-15s have been crowned State Division 2 Champions at the NSW Senior Netball titles. Picture supplied.

Maitland Under-15s have won promotion to the top flight next year after being crowned State Division 2 champions at the State Senior Netball titles in Sydney over the King's Birthday long weekend..

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
paypalmastercardvisa
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Michael Hartshorn

Michael Hartshorn

Senior reporter

Since starting in 1985 at the then Melbourne Herald, journalism has taken me around Australia from Victoria, to the Northern Territory, Cairns in Queensland and now Port Stephens. After all those years there is still something special about informing and connecting with readers.

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.