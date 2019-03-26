wine, environment, tulloch, keith tulloch, australian government, alisdair Tulloch

Pokolbin's Keith Tulloch Wine is the first Hunter winery to be certified carbon neutral and only the second in the country to be certified by the Australian Government. The business and every bottle it produces has been certified under the National Carbon Offset Standard (NCOS). Carbon neutral means Keith Tulloch Wine's net greenhouse gas emissions equals zero, from grape to glass. Keith and the family made the decision to become carbon neutral last year, after successive vintages of unprecedented temperatures and noticeable long-term changes in the annual cycle of the grapevine growth - a clear and present threat to agriculture in Australia. While this is only a small piece in the global emissions picture, the family said it is essential it does its part to make sustainability a central part of the agribusiness. "Viticulture and winemaking are inherently linked to the land and the climate, so we have a deep connection to the natural world that we live and work in," Keith said. "Climate change is affecting us now - by drinking wine that is carbon neutral people can take climate action while still enjoying the finer things in life, guilt free." Carbon neutral wines will be available from the vineyard's tasting room and online from September. Ross Hill Wines in Orange is also certified carbon neutral. The certification is managed by the Australian Government's Department of Environment and Energy. Keith Tulloch Wine is now certified (the vineyard and winery operation) and has separate certification for the wine product. "This is important because the product certification includes the entire life cycle - the carbon pollution produced by the production of the bottle and cap, of the labels, boxes, transport, growing the grapes, making the wine and everything in between has been measured, audited and offset," Keith said. The government requires organisations involved in the scheme to show how they reduce emissions, rather than simply offsetting. "We have taken and are currently investing in additional measures to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, including - changing waste mix to maximise paper, cardboard, aluminium and plastic recycling, change single-use plastics to biodegradable or recyclable alternatives, install efficient plumbed CO2 lines for wine storage, minimise CO2 waste, purchasing an electric forklift charged with solar power, using only organic fertiliser and avoiding chemical fertilisers and growing Winter cover crops in the vineyard midrows that fix nitrogen and carbon in the soil," he said.

