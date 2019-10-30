wine ark, wine, Hunter Valley, Tyrrell's Wines, Brokenwood, Lake's Folly

It's the best indication of what Australia's most serious wine collectors are buying - the annual Australia's Most Collected Wine List by Wine Ark. And the Hunter Valley figures prominently . Wine Ark is Australia's biggest wine storage provider, cellaring more than two million bottles in climate-controlled conditions for thousands of collectors across the nation. The 2019 list was released this week with the Hunter Valley performing strongly with six wines named in the top 50 most collected wines in Australia, second only to the Barossa Valley with nine. Once again Tyrrell's, Lake's Folly and Brokenwood flew the flag. Tyrrell's had three wines in the top 50: the Vat 1 Semillon at number 14, their Vat 9 Shiraz at number 25 - a jump of 10 places on last year - and their Vat 47 chardonnay at number 32. Lake's Folly's revered cabernets was the highest ranking cabernet blend, and the Hunter's best performing wine at number four overall. Their chardonnay was also highly sought after, at number 26. Making up the Hunter's recognition in the top 50 was the Brokenwood Graveyard shiraz at number 42. After dropping to number 2 last year, Penfold's Grange again returned to the top of the pile, followed by two other Penfold's wines - Bin 389 and St Henri - in second and third, ahead of Lake's Folly. "Due to the large number of bottles in the count, it takes a large change to shift bottles in the top 10," said Wine Ark CEO John Cuff. "The rise of Penfold's Grange to be the most collected wine, which is also one of the country's most expensive wines, again emphasises the importance of this iconic wine to Australian collectors." While Penfold's fared strongly, it wasn't all good news for their owner, Treasury Wine Estates. "What must be concerning for them is the fact that of their 13 wines in the Top 50, all but two have moved down," continued Mr Cuff. "Penfold's, Wynns and Lindemans are generally falling while a new breed of wines is rising quickly. These include Tyrrell's, Rockford, Turkey Flat and Tolpuddle." Tasmania's Tolpuddle was big bolter - their pinot noir came in at number 43 this year - a rise of 101 places. The top 50 was made up of eight white wines and 42 reds with half the wines being shiraz. The top 10 collected wines were: Penfold's Grange shiraz, Penfold's Bin 389 cabernet shiraz, Penfold's St Henri shiraz, Lake's Folly cabernets, Rockford Basket press shiraz, Moss Wood cabernet, Cullen Diana Madeline cabernet blend, Wynns Coonawarra cabernet, Clonakilla shiraz viognier, Leeuwin Estate Art Series chardonnay.

