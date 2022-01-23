St Clair Mission was important to the Wonnarua people

news, local-news,

Today's historical article is repeated verbatim from the Maitland Mercury of Saturday, November 2, 1861. One almost feels the need to apologise for both the content and the phrasing yet oddly enough, the article was intended as a 'feel-good' story of benevolence with no intention of causing offence. It tells of the annual supply of blankets and clothing to the Indigenous peoples of the Maitland and Paterson districts. By 1861 the dispossession of these 'unfortunate creatures' from their lands was complete, with Aboriginal people forced to live in the upper reaches of the valleys or in squalid camps on the outskirts of settlements. It is difficult these days to read such articles objectively and not be ashamed of the racist and patronising language to say nothing of the imposed deprivation and living conditions. Clothing for the Blacks - Thanks to the exertions of our respected townsman, Mr. Isaac Gorrick, the blacks in this and neighbouring districts have been supplied comfortable suit of clothing, in addition to the usual supply of blankets, for the winter season. Successful representations were made to the government by Mr Isaac Gorrick, through Mr. J.F. Burns, M.L.A. and a grant being made available for the purpose suitable clothing was procured and distributed by Mr. Gorrick to these unfortunate creatures, of whom Mr. Gorrick is ever mindful. The clothing is of a better quality and more comfortable than that supplied on the previous year. We quote extracts from a letter received by Mr. Gorrick from Mr. James W. Boydell, of Camerallyn, Gresford, on the subject of clothing for the blacks. Mr. Boydell writes: "In reply to yours of the 27th instant, I beg to state that all the blacks I sent down to you got back to their camp here on Friday evening, looking more comfortable and happy in their new clothes than I have seen them for some time. I must compliment you on the selection of clothing, which are all that could be desired, and I feel confident that there is not a member of the government of this country that would hesitate to grant these much neglected, and I might add, much deserving people, an annual supply of clothing, if they could only see how thoroughly they appreciate the gift. Surely they are entitled to reward for their good behaviour." How patronising! These 'much deserving people'! At some stage it became customary for the blankets and clothes to be distributed annually, usually from Court Houses in the Maitland district, on the birthday of Queen Victoria. . The St Clair Mission, located at Carrowbrook between Muswellbrook and Singleton, was a Wonnarua Aboriginal mission that was established by the Reverend JS White in 1893. In the late 1890s Retta Dixon, a Baptist missionary, moved to the Mission. In 1905 she formed the Aborigines Inland Mission and took formal control of St Clair. She established the Singleton Children's Home on St Clair in the same year. St Clair operated until 1918 when it was taken over by the Aborigines Protection Board and renamed Mount Olive Reserve. The missionaries were forced out in 1920 and the reserve and the Home were closed in 1923. Wonnarua Nation Aboriginal Corporation documents that the St Clair property is behind Lake St Clair and is 33 acres. The old St Clair mission, an Aboriginal mission where many Wonnarua people lived and worked, was located on part of this property. In NSW, the idea of developing reserves to 'protect' and 'civilise' Aboriginal people, i.e. encourage Aboriginal people adopt a European way of life and belief system, developed as early as 1815. The history of this property is important to the Wonnarua people, who have little record of their history prior to the white settlement. St Clair has been formally recognised as a protected Aboriginal place by the Government.

