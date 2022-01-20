Plans lodged with Maitland City Council for 'Chisholm Plaza'

newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Plans have been lodged with Maitland City Council for a multi-million dollar shopping centre in Chisholm. The development application seeks approval for the development of the first stage of Chisholm Plaza which includes the shopping centre and adjacent food and drink premises fronting Heritage Drive, land uses, ancillary car parking, landscaping, tree removal, signage locations, public domain improvements and all associated site preparation works. In other news: It is proposed the development will be undertaken in stages. The first stage of the development will include all civil and site preparation works and the development of the first stage of Chisholm Plaza which includes a 3800m2 full line supermarket, 1525m2 of core retail and 1000 m2 for food and drink premises, car parking and loading areas, associated site landscaping, signage zones and architectural features. "Chisholm Plaza is a planned retail and community focal point providing an important local hub for services, employment, and hospitality facilities to serve the rapidly growing residential population within the suburb of Chisholm," a statement of environmental effects said. The proposed development represents a significant investment in the Maitland LGA and the additional community uses proposed will increase the community's opportunity for linked trips adding to the overall vitality of the centre and help support the retail shops and bring new services and greater choice to the market. "Chisholm Plaza will provide a positive community benefit for the local and wider population of Chisholm and Maitland." Do you know you can subscribe to get full access to all Maitland Mercury stories? Subscribing supports us in our local news coverage. To subscribe, click here.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/32YmRiivtENukX3prXGk2iY/3b866f6e-8f5e-4aa8-85d3-0d7b8b5c284a.jpg/r3_0_1198_675_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg