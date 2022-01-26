newsletters, editors-pick-list,

A LOCAL resident has been recognised with one Maitland's highest honours for her tireless volunteer work with vulnerable community members, senior citizens and the homeless. Melita Chilcott, a resident of Maitland for the past 30 years, was been named the city's Citizen of the Year at this year's Australia Day Ceremony. For years, Ms Chilchott has volunteered with the State Emergency Service, Meals on Wheels and as a pro bono wedding and baby photographer for less fortunate people in the community/ In addition, she has applied her TAFE qualification in hairdressing by offering her services free of charge to homeless and disadvantaged people at rehabilitation clinics and churches. Ms Chilcott was nominated for the award by her daughter, Nadine Peters. "'[I] always wanted [her] mother to win an award for being the person she is. My mum proves that you don't have to be rich or famous to make a difference, just passionate about wanting to help," Ms Peters said. Mailand mayor Philip Penfold said the Maitland Citizen of the Year award celebrates local people who continuously go above and beyond and work hard to help others. "I would like to thank Melita for her charity work with vulnerable members of our community over a period of more than three decades in Maitland. Her enthusiasm, commitment and community spirit is deserving of recognition, as are our other nominees, who I would like to thank for their contribution to the advancement and wellbeing of Maitland," he said. IN OTHER NEWS: While 25-year-old Bolwarra Heights resident Montana Duggan was named Young Citizen of the Year for her work on the committee of local non-profit, Friends of Palliative Care. Since losing her father to cancer in 2011, Ms Duggan has worked with the group to raise money for quality palliative care services across the Hunter Valley, serving as both vice president and now president of the committee. "We are fortunate to have young people like Montana in our community. Her commitment to her cause, leadership qualities and fundraising efforts are more than deserving of this year's Young Citizen of the Year award," Cr Penfold said. Along with Ms Chilcott and Ms Duggan, nine other outstanding Maitland residents were nominated for their contribution to the community. The other nominees included Christine Berry OAM, Kade Bosco, Lorna Epps, Geoff Hicks, Judy Hicks, Lynette Huckstadt, Genus Passi, Craig Richards and Angie Ussher. Twenty people also became Australian citizens as part of the ceremony. While later in the afternoon, Maitland residents capped off the public holiday and cooled off at the city's first River Regatta. Starting at Lorn's RH Taylor Reserve, scores of community members hired boats and floated on down the Hunter River to Lorn Beach. Do you know you can subscribe to get full access to all Maitland Mercury stories? Subscribing supports us in our local news coverage. To subscribe, click here.

