Members of East Maitland's Country Women's Association branch are warmly calling for more women to join their ranks for 2022. The ladies regularly hold market and craft days, attend art galleries and museums, go on picnics and movie days, and road trip together to country towns. Publicity officer at East Maitland CWA, Annette Hardes, said members get friendship and a great sense of comradery from joining the association. "The CWA encourages all members to attend our craft days even if they're not crafty so they can learn new things, or just have a cuppa and a chat," Ms Hardes said. In the news: "Personally, I have found belonging to this group has helped filled the void that retirement brings." All women over the age of 18 can become a member of the CWA, and there are provisions for junior members as well. "New members are warmly welcomed and very much needed," Mr Hardes said. Branch members are busy preparing for their next market day on Saturday, February 26, where lots of interesting and unique handicrafts will be available, along with plants, cakes, jams and bric-a-brac. All the handicrafts, cakes, jams and scones a the CWA stall will be made by members either present or past, and even the pot plants are grown by the members. The market day will be at the East Maitland CWA Hall, 162 George Street, from 8am-1pm on February 26, and their famous scones will be freshly baked on the day. QR code check-ins and social distancing will be adhered to. Contact CWA president Doris Bates on 0407 108 243 for information on joining.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/144356892/89245268-85ef-428b-b487-d3a53d25097c.JPG/r8_305_3256_2140_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg