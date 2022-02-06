sport, cricket,

Brayden Brooks hit the City United bowlers to all parts of Robins Oval for a superb debut century, but it wasn't enough to deny City a crucial win as the remainder of the competition was sidelined by wet weather on Saturday. Brooks dominated the scoring making 103 of the 4/127 on the score board when he was caught by Karl Bowd attempting a straight six off the bowling of Izaac Coyle. With Brooks at the crease Raymond Terrace looked more than capable of chasing down City's imposing 2/303 set on day one. But after Brooks fell Luke Thomas provided the last real resistance with a fighting 58 before he was last man out with the score on 231. City skipper Matt Trappel said Brooks in particular batted very well early and it was a great effort by his bowlers to fight back and get the win. "I was pleased with the way we fought back. Given all the other games didn't get on, it was an important win for us," he said. "It didn't come easy, but we bounced back from some early troubles to get the points and a good win." The win consolidates City in second spot with 41 points, five points clear of Thornton third on 36. Western Suburbs are nine points clear at the top of the table after collecting first innings points against Tenambit Morpeth last week. Brooks took full advantage of two chances. He was dropped shortly before reaching 50 and then was caught off a no ball, when he miscued a full toss by Nick Bower. His at times swashbuckling approach netted Brooks 10 fours and four sixes, but he showed plenty of patience and kept the scoreboard ticking with lots of one of twos. Joe Harden played his part with nine singles to give Brooks the majority of the strike. Harden was eventually out for 15 when he tried to force the scoring off Bower. He skied the ball but Jordan Murphy made plenty of ground to get underneath it and secure the first of three catches. Shannon Bills fell for two to the same combinations and Izaac Coyle made it 3/103 when Lachlan Page skied a simple catch to Murphy to be out for one. After Coyle dismissed Brooks, the City bowlers put the clamps on and after copping some punishment early Todd Francis came back with three wickets to finish with 3-71. Andrew Vickery chimed in with 2-16 and Bower 2-47 and Coyle 2-24. The second day of games between Western Suburbs and Raymond Terrace, Thornton and Kurri Weston and Northern Suburbs and Eastern Suburbs were washed out. Western Suburbs collected full points for a first inning win on day one, while the other two games were draws. With three rounds Raymond Terrace are fifth on 25 points, two points behind fourth-placed Kurri Weston. Reigning premiers Norths are sixth on 17 points, Tenambit Morpeth seventh on 16 and Easts last on 14. In other news Do you know you can subscribe to get full access to all Maitland Mercury stories? Subscribing supports us in our local news coverage. To subscribe, click here.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/33FVAk7YxZ786YcQSXi4WkS/87a76ea3-cc63-4695-a0f5-18fafbaa0789.JPG/r1262_660_4925_2730_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg