When City United skipper Matt Trappel threw down the challenge to his side's top four batters to produce runs he wasn't quite expecting 2/303 against Raymond Terrace off 69 overs. Admittedly Robins Oval was a batter's paradise but a sublime 116 to Andrew Vickery, 48 to Ricky Dent and 67 for both himself and Karl Bowd were just what City had needed as the Maitland first grade competition starts the countdown to finals. Trappel declared leaving 11 overs to bowl, but a counter-attack by Brayden Brooks kept City's bowlers at bay and Raymond Terrace closed the day at 0/41. "It was a bit disappointing at the tend, but overall it was a pretty good day for us," Trappel said. "At the start of the day I had a bit of chat and said while we had been going okay we needed some more application with the bat. "The wicket was really good, so it was a good opportunity and we cashed in. "Andrew was unbelievable, he really wanted it. He played amazing cricket shots right around the ground and was probably a little more patient that usual. "His 100 was well supported by Ricky, who was just patient up the other end and they ended with a 149-run partnership at the top. "It was a great start and then Karl and I just came in and finished it off (135-run partnership). Karl in particular has been batting really well, he has probably been our most consistent batter." The good news continued for City, with star all-rounder Todd Francis making a successful return from a hamstring injury scoring a 50 for Central North at the NSW Country Championship on the Central Coast. While a 300-plus score would normally guarantee victory, Trappel is prepared for a battle as Raymond Terrace get their turn on what was a belter of a wicket for batters. Western Suburbs will push for an outright after collecting first innings points against Tenambit Morpeth Bulls at Morpeth Oval on Saturday. Led by paceman Luke Kealy who finished with 5-30 and Harry King with 3-39, Wests bundled the Bulls out for 84 in just 27.1 overs. Wests quickly secured first innings points and Aaron Mahony 84 and Zack Gayfer 44 pressed home the Plovers' advantage as they closed the day at 8/235 and a lead of 151 going into day two next week. Alex Lidbury was outstanding with the ball for the Bulls taking 5-62 off 14 overs. David Hancock offered the stiffest resistance with the bat top scoring with 37, with captain Adam Sidoti 15 and Ashley Elphick 12 the only other batters to reach double figures. Wests performance was all the more impressive as they were without skipper Mitchell Fisher and star batter Mick Rees who were on rep duties with Central North at the NSW Country Championship and all-rounder Shaun Hill who was away. For the second week in a row Thornton's batters dominated Kurri Weston at Thorton Oval, but this time it was a team effort rather than last week's all-out assault by Jono Gabriel. The Warriors got off to a great start with Jamie Krake caught behind for a duck off skipper Sam Dalibozek. But in a flash his opening partner Jono Gabriel was on 40 off 31 deliveries to follow up from last week's unbeaten ton. It was older brother and skipper Matt, however, who played the most decisive innings. Coming in at 1/0, Matt played the anchor role making a patient 78, before also falling to Dalibozek, taking the score to 5/223. Jake Moore made 40, talented teenager Riley Petrie 37 and Dan Willis a quick-fire 53 off 59 balls as the Thunder's batters nearly all reached double figures. Dalibozek finished with 3-61 off 16 overs and Leigh Gibson was the chief wicket-taker with 4-81 off 18 overs. James Dunston put in a marathon effort bowling 29 overs and finishing with 2-89. In the final game, Northern Suburbs are on top after dismissing Eastern Suburbs for 166 and closing the day on 1/53 from 19 overs. Joe Hancock top scored for the Griffins with 55, Lachie Wishart made 49 and skipper Jack Bennett 20. Jordan Callinan was the chief destroyer picking up 4-49 off 19 overs. Captain Lincoln Mills (2-12 off nine), Callan Barber (2-24 off five) and Josh Callinan (2-33 off 16) all picked up two wickets. Mike Wilson made 34 off 45 balls to be the only Norths batter to fall.

