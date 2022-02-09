Spectacular horticultural display expected at this year's Maitland Show

news, local-news,

With the extreme weather conditions that we have been experiencing, gardeners may feel discouraged about their gardens and what they can grow successfully under these conditions. The horticultural pavilion at the upcoming 2022 Maitland Show will provide an ideal opportunity for gardeners to observe plants, vegetables and flowers that are growing in the average, local garden. Entries and displays will include; vegetables, flowers, pot plants, fruits and floral art. The 160th Maitland Show will be held from Friday, February 18 to Sunday, February 20. This year's exhibition will move to the McDonald pavilion, under the grandstand. The Pavilion will be open for public viewing, following the judging, on Friday from 9am. The theme for the 160th Show is "Celebrating our Resilient Community". Floral art entries are designed and put together as interpretations of given topics. Note the staging area restrictions for each grade. Entries close on Monday, February 14 at 5pm and must be staged between 5.30pm and 7.30pm on Thursday, February 17. Entry is by the Evans Street gate. Topics for A Grade this year these include; "Celebrating our Resilient Community-surviving climate change", "Three's a crowd", "Incorporating a zipper" and "Foliage with flair". There is also a section for wired flower work - "Spray for a handbag". A Grade staging is limited to 43cm deep and 56cm long. B Grade topics are; "' Celebrating our Resilient Community- good, better, best!", "Past times", "Natives with bark" and "Hello sunshine!". The wired topic is "Spray for a Baby Gift". B Grade entries are restricted to staging 43cm deep and 50cm long. For Grade C entrants, the topics are; "Celebrating our Resilient Community-featuring a hobby or pastime", "Using two colours", "Fun with fruit and flowers", and "As I like it". Entrants in the Floral Art section are allowed to use any embellishments except for artificial flowers. Judges will examine entries for creative interpretation of the selected topic. Flowers and greenery used should be of good quality. In addition to visiting the Show to observe the entries, local gardeners are encouraged to put in entries from their own gardens, green houses and collections. An entry fee of $1 per entry applies in each section, up to a total of $20 (remainder free), has been set. Prize money, cards and Champion ribbons are awarded. Gardeners who would like to put in entries should start to look around their gardens now in order to find suitable plants and flowers. Remember that all gardeners placing entries will have had their plants and flowers subject to the same weather conditions. These may include extreme temperature ranges and hot, drying winds. Therefore, all flowers will be suffering from similar defects. This should not deter the gardener from entering. If entering pot plants, the owner should ensure the outside of the pot is clean and in good condition. Leaves should be cleaned of dust, spray markings and other markings. Dead leaves should be removed, and the surface of the soil should be clean and tidy. Note that pots greater than 30cm cannot be displayed. Flowers that are selected for the Cut Flower sections should be as free as possible from blemishes and leaves should be clean. Entries are displayed in glass bottles, supplied by the Show Society. Entrants should take particular notice of how the flowers should be displayed, including whether they are to be single or multiple blooms. Flowers should be placed into the bottle, with water, so they display their best appearance. Strips of newspaper may be used to support the flowers stems in the bottle. Any foliage used must from the foliage of the displayed flower. An extensive produce schedule has been prepared, including vegetables, fruits, salad vegetables, herbs, eggs, nuts and native foods. Gardeners who wish to place entries in the different sections should take their entries to the McDonald Pavilion. Further details are contained in the Horticulture Schedule, available from the Show Society Office at the Showground or the Show Society website www.maitlandshowground.com.au It is important for entrants to read the schedule carefully so that they become familiar with requirements and place entries that are as described in the schedule. Entries that are not as described will be disqualified. The earlier rain followed by warmer weather has resulted in lots of new growth in many shrubs. This is particularly evident with native shrubs. They are often promoted as low maintenance plants that can virtually be forgotten once they have been planted. In general, this is true, but they certainly benefit from some attention. Once established, they require less attention, water and fertiliser than most exotic plants. If left un pruned, natives tend to become rather leggy plants and produce fewer blooms. Rather than cutting the plant back severely when it reaches this stage, it is preferable to maintain regular, light pruning from early stage. New shoots that result from the pruning will carry more flowers, and the plant will become less susceptible to damage from borers or fungal disease. When pruning natives, it is advisable to avoid cutting back into bare wood. Sharp, clean secateurs will assist in reducing fungal disease. Gardening Tips: Humid weather can cause powdery mildew on roses, begonias and crepe myrtles and can be treated using fungicide. Deadhead roses to encourage new shoots which will lead to a good autumn display. Pick up any fallen fruit from the ground around fruit trees as this will discourage the spread of fungal diseases and fruit fly. - Geoff Hicks .

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/KRM77tP3akqwSNbwmEzAg5/aaf0d4d2-62a3-49eb-aa39-782b163eadc0.jpg/r1_0_1199_677_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg