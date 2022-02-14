newsletters, editors-pick-list,

There will be plenty of imaginative and interactive fun for the kids at The Levee on Saturday, February 26. Families can make their way down the laneways near Drill Hall Lane from 6pm to 9pm to construct a sea monster in Underwater World or a magical creature costume in the Fairy Garden to match the colourful scenery. The event is part of Maitland City Council's Live Laneways initiative. The Levee Public Programs Officer, David Graham, said Live Laneways ties up The Levee's summer program with an evening for families with young children to enjoy something a little bit different. In the news: "The Levee has heaps of great laneways just crying out to be reimagined and activated in new and interesting ways," he said. "Drill Hall Lane is a great shortcut to get up the riverside walk, with a great mural by artist Alex Umpel." The fun doesn't stop there - every Saturday in February from 10am to 1pm, you'll find giant games dotted around The Levee - there's chess, dice, snakes and ladders or Connect Four. Live at The Levee, the popular pop up music event, also returns this Friday 18 February, featuring Newcastle based alt folk singer songwriter, Marla at the top of the Bourke Street Link. The Levee also has Earth Markets every other Thursday from 8.30am. For more information on Live Laneways and more, visit www.thelevee.com.au.

