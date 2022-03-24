Maitland Cancer Appeal's $400,000 donation staying local

The Maitland Cancer Appeal's 40th birthday went ahead on Sunday, March 20, without a hitch - an event that would have made the late founding member Alice Bennis very proud.
Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury. She has been with The Mercury since September, 2021 and completed a Bachelor of Communication at the University of Newcastle in 2017. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.
Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury. She has been with The Mercury since September, 2021 and completed a Bachelor of Communication at the University of Newcastle in 2017. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.