The Maitland Mercury
Home/News/Court and Crime
Updated

Friends vow to be a voice for 21-year-old Mackenzie Anderson killed in alleged domestic violence stabbing at Mayfield

EH
By Ethan Hamilton
Updated March 28 2022 - 12:51am, first published 12:50am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Friends of a young mother who was killed in an alleged domestic violence stabbing at Mayfield on Friday night have vowed to stand strong for their friend and "be her voice".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EH

Ethan Hamilton

Journalist

Ethan Hamilton started as a digital/ print journalist with the Newcastle Herald in 2021 after interning with ACM's Voice of Real Australia/ Forgotten River podcast. Ethan is from a small town in the Upper Hunter and has lived in Newcastle since beginning university in 2017. He has a passion for community storytelling and being part of the region's future.

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.