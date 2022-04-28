The Maitland Mercury
Nicole's mission to make our food uncomplicated

By Chloe Coleman
April 28 2022
KNOWLEDGE IS POWER: Ms Barber has facilitated talks and workshops for sportspeople and the community on nutrition and women's health, hoping to make a difference to people's quality of life. Picture: Jonathan Carroll.

Restoring the community's perspective on food is a point of passion for East Maitland dietician and health change coach Nicole Barber.

Chloe Coleman

Journalist

Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury. She has been with The Mercury since September, 2021 and completed a Bachelor of Communication at the University of Newcastle in 2019. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.

