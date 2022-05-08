The Maitland Mercury
Federal Election

Early voting for 2022 federal election opens Monday, May 9

Updated May 8 2022 - 11:13pm, first published 11:12pm
Pre-poll voting opens Monday, May 9 for those who can't make it to a polling place on May 21.

Early voting for the 2022 federal election opens on Monday for people who can't make it to a polling booth on May 21.

