Early voting for the 2022 federal election opens on Monday for people who can't make it to a polling booth on May 21.
More than 500 early voting centres - including Maitland City Salvos and Living Hope Maitland Church of Christ - will be in operation across Australia during a two-week early voting period.
The Australian Electoral Commission is urging voters to plan their vote, with Electoral Commissioner Tom Rogers outlining the range of COVID-19 safety measures in place.
"Australian elections are in-person events - once every three years the country comes together in a transparent and secure environment to have their say," Mr Rogers said.
"If you can vote on election day then that's what you should do. However, if your circumstances might prevent you from doing that then you need to think about the early voting options available, and vote according to your circumstances.
"Australians have been living with COVID for more than two years now. For most people you're visiting the shops regularly, attending events or taking public transport - voting centres will have more protections in place than most areas of society."
Maitland City Salvos, 1A Bunning Avenue, Rutherford - open 8.30am to 5.30pm Monday to Friday, and 9am to 4pm Saturdays.
Living Hope Maitland Church of Christ, corner Garnett Road and Mitchell Drive, East Maitland - open 8am to 8pm Monday to Friday, and 9am to 4pm Saturdays.
Kurri Kurri Senior Citizens Centre, 321 Barton Street, Kurri Kurri - open 8.30am to 5.30pm Monday to Friday, 9am to 4pm Saturday, May 14 and 8.30am to 6pm Friday, May 20.
Other nearby pre-poll centres include Maryland Conference Centre, Raymond Terrace Community Church and Cessnock Performing Arts Centre.
If you're not sure which electorate you live in, check your suburb here.
