Luskintyre Landcare have put their bushfire recovery grant to good use, having planted over 16,000 tree and shrub species to help ease the impact of drought, fire, flood and urbanisation on native species.
The Landcare Led Bushfire Recovery Grants, funded by the federal government's Bushfire Recovery Program for Wildlife and their Habitat, saw $14 million go to regions impacted by the black summer bushfires of 2019 and 2020.
The landcare community have worked hard to help restore habitats and vital wildlife corridors, and have proudly planted over 60 different species local to the Maitland area.
Luskintyre Landcare member John Schultz said the changes over the last three years, such as drought, flood, bush fire and urbanisation, have impacted the local environment dramatically.
"Our landcare work is helping to restore and enhance native species so they have a future and we've noticed changes already," Mr Schultz said.
"The trees may be 20 years away from being mature, however we have already observed an increase in birds and other native animals visiting the corridors.
"Much of our riparian restoration activity has been impacted by the flooding so it's great to see the tree corridors provide a safe refuge during extreme weather events."
Mr Schultz said more people are joining landcare to help make a positive contribution to their environment.
"Landcare is a great way you can get involved as a volunteer to do something that will make an immediate, and a long-term impact, and you can help support and connect with your local community too," he said.
To connect with local community, learn from experts on how to care for the environment and make a long-term positive impact, visit landcare.
For more information on the $14 million Landcare Led Bushfire Recovery Grants, visit https://landcareledbushfiregrants.org.au/.
Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury. She has been with The Mercury since September, 2021 and completed a Bachelor of Communication at the University of Newcastle in 2019. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.
