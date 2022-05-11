The Maitland Mercury
Luskintyre Landcare group have been busy restoring local wildlife habitats

CC
By Chloe Coleman
May 11 2022 - 1:15am
A POSITIVE IMPACT: Luskintyre Landcare's trees might not be mature for 20 years, but they have already noticed a return of birds and native wildlife. Picture: Supplied.

Luskintyre Landcare have put their bushfire recovery grant to good use, having planted over 16,000 tree and shrub species to help ease the impact of drought, fire, flood and urbanisation on native species.

