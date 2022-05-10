The Maitland Mercury
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Year three, five, seven and nine students complete NAPLAN 2022 online

CC
By Chloe Coleman
Updated May 10 2022 - 4:12am, first published 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Principal at Holy Spirit Primary School Kurri Kurri Paul O'Heir with students Tominsin Fawehinmi, Cohen Crockett and Maya Bennett. Picture: Supplied.

Many students across the Hunter in years three, five, seven and nine have completed day one of the 2022 NAPLAN, which was sat online for the first time.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CC

Chloe Coleman

Journalist

Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury. She has been with The Mercury since September, 2021 and completed a Bachelor of Communication at the University of Newcastle in 2019. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.