Ready to ride: Council's expression of interest in e-scooter trial

Ever wondered what it would be like to zoom along the banks of the Hunter River, through The Levee or weave through Central Maitland's laneways ... on an e-scooter?
Well, it could soon be a reality with Maitland Council planning to submit an expression of interest to be part of an NSW e-scooter trial.
Advertisement
Earlier this week, Maitland City councillors supported a report outlining its intention to submit an expression of interest to the State Government regarding a shared scheme e-scooter trial.
It comes after the NSW Minister for Active Transport has formally announced NSW will be undertaking a 12 month trial of shared scheme e-scooters commencing in July.
The motion saw excited chatter around Maitland City Council chambers with councillors praising the initiative.
In the news:
Labor councillor Robert Aitchison said it was a "great opportunity" and would get more vehicles off local streets.
"This is a very interesting time that we are now moving into," Cr Aitchison said.
"This is a great opportunity ... let's put our hand up."
Council's Destination Management Plan has an action to 'research opportunities and viability of a range of transport services including smart solutions to connect visitors with key activities and attractions'.
The report added this trial would give Council and the community the opportunity to assess the viability and desirability of supporting share scheme e-scooters in Maitland into the future.
Independent councillor Bill Hackney praised the initiative and said e-scooters could be a "huge bonus for tourism".
"With the full path extension on the riverbank ... this is really something to look forward to," Cr Hackney said.
"I really do look forward to seeing scooters all over the city ... It will give people the opportunity to see more of the city and potentially drag in a fresher crowd."
A report will now be returned to council recommending the next steps.
If successful, Maitland City Council will work with Transport for NSW on coordinating a 12-month e-scooter trial in the local area from July 2022.
Do you know you can subscribe to get full access to all Maitland Mercury stories? Subscribing supports us in our local news coverage. To subscribe, click here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.