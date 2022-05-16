Maitland City Council unveils bold new laneway installation

Maitland City Council has unveiled a new laneway installation in East Maitland.
In partnership with Melbourne based creative team Studio John Fish, the refurbished laneway was officially launched on Friday.
The installation, neighbouring the East Maitland IGA and adjoining Lawes Street, includes a bold patterned 'ceiling' formed with zigzag webbing overhead that comes to life every night with colourful LED neon lighting.
"We were excited to work with Council to help transform this space into a place for social interaction and inspire peoples' imaginations," Chris Console, Director of Studio John Fish said.
The laneway includes new bench seating and planter boxes creating a local focal point on Lawes Street with a safe and inviting feel.
Speaking at the launch, Maitland mayor Philip Penfold said Council was "committed to turning underused public spaces into somewhere people could meet, sit, relax and enjoy both during the day and at night".
"By adding colour and vibrancy, we hope to increase use of this public space in East Maitland," he said.
"This improved laneway, and others that are planned for Central Maitland later this year, are key to ensuring our spaces are pedestrian friendly, and create opportunity business now and into the future."
