The Maitland Mercury
Home/News/Local News
What's on

What's on around Maitland this weekend

Updated May 19 2022 - 5:57am, first published May 18 2022 - 12:55am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MUSIC: Head to The Levee this Friday night for the latest Live at the Levee event, running alongside the opening night of Maitland Taste.
HELPING HAND: Roll up your sleeves and pitch in during the latest community planting day at Weblands Reserve in Aberglasslyn, this Sunday (May 22) from 9am to 12pm.

Maitland Taste

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.