What's on around Maitland this weekend

Maitland Taste
The Levee
Maitland Taste returns to The Levee over three days, starting 5pm on Friday. The program will include gourmet food and artisan markets, food trucks, cooking demonstrations, live music, kids' activities and more. Find out more at maitlandtaste.com.au.
Live entertainment
The Levee
Head to The Levee this Friday night for the latest Live at the Levee event, running alongside the opening night of Maitland Taste. Rockabilly and swing four piece The Lairs will be taking to the stage at The Riverlink from 7pm, so ease into the weekend with good vibes and great food. Visit thelevee.com.au/live-at-the-levee for more information.
Guided tour
MRAG
Want to learn more about the exhibitions on display at the Maitland Regional Art Gallery? Each Friday and Sunday, the Gallery Guides lead a tour of current exhibitions and discuss selected artworks on display across the gallery. Find out more at mymaitland.com.au/event/exhibition-highlights-weekly-guided-tours.
Planting day
Weblands Reserve
Roll up your sleeves and pitch in during the latest community planting day at Weblands Reserve in Aberglasslyn, this Sunday (May 22) from 9am to 12pm. Council will be on site planting 400 native trees and shrubs, helping to regenerate the area and provide habitat for native fauna species. For more info, visit maitland.nsw.gov.au/events/community-planting-day-weblands-reserve-aberglasslyn.
Dine and Discover
Maitland
With the Dine and Discover program ending in June, now is the time to take advantage of any unused vouchers. A list of participating operators in Maitland can be found at mymaitland.com.au/dine-and-discover.
