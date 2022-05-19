Maitland Football Club's first and reserve grade women's and men's teams will go head to head against their Newcastle Olympic counterparts for the first Mayor's Intercity Cup.
On Saturday, May 21 Maitland will host Newcastle at Cooks Square Park for four games, with the Intercity Cup being awarded to the winners.
The NPLW reserve grade game will start at 10.30am, followed by the NPLM reserve game at 12pm.
First grade games will start at 3pm with the NPLW team, followed by the NPLM team at 4.30pm.
Each club will accumulate points over the four games, with three points for a win, one point for a draw and nil for a loss.
If points are level after the four games, it will come down to goal difference.
Maitland mayor Philip Penfold will present the cup to the winning club at the end of day presentation.
President of Maitland Football Club, Ray Watkins, said the match is an opportunity to cement Maitland as the city that it is.
"We've taken the opportunity this season to try to match up with Newcastle Olympic who also have men and women at the elite level," he said.
Maitland is currently third on the NNSW NPLM ladder, one place ahead of Newcastle Olympic.
On the NNSW NPLW ladder they are third, three places ahead of Newcastle Olympic.
Due to rain, Maitland's men's team is two games behind the current leaders (Charlestown), and wins in each of those missed games would put them in top position.
Similarly, a win in the postponed game against Mid Coast for the women would put Maitland in equal first with Broadmeadow.
Men's assistant head coach Gavin Wolfe said the club is expecting a tight game as most games against Olympic have been a wrestle in recent years.
"Olympic will be enthusiastic after a mid week 3-0 win over Charlestown in the Australia Cup," he said.
"They have a strong forward line with Muller and Chan scoring regularly.
"They have also recently added Harrison and Musa to their squad which gives them added depth.
"Joel Clissold and Alex Read are doubtful for the weekend due to illness."
Head coach of the senior women's squad Dave Walker said NPLW are looking forward to returning to the pitch after last weekend's game against Mid Coast was postponed.
"There is extra excitement and anticipation with the opportunity to share the day with NPLM," he said.
"Newcastle Olympic have been performing this week, albeit with results not going their way. As they have players returning from injury boosting their squad we will not be taking previous results as an indication of what to expect.
"Games against Olympic are always tough and this will be no exception."
Walker said the women's squad has progressed well this season and their focus will continue to be on match performances.
"Sophie Jones returns to the squad and will be keen to link up with the proven attacking quartet of Bronte Peel, Mercedes McNabb, Sophie Stapleford and Chelsea Greguric," he said.
Recent games have seen some younger players making first grade debuts, such as 15-year-olds Peyton Hamilton-Vosilla and Ella McDonald.
"This helps drive the competition within the squad and with no exclusions we are well prepared for this weekend's match," Walker said.
Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury. She has been with The Mercury since September, 2021 and completed a Bachelor of Communication at the University of Newcastle in 2019. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.
