Mustangs end losing streak in time for double header against Bandits and Bruins

By Michael Hartshorn
Updated May 26 2022 - 7:33am, first published 7:00am
DOUBLE-DOUBLE: James Hunter led the way with 16 points and 14 rebounds.

The Maitland Mustangs men have returned to winning form in time for a double-header against the Bankstown Bruins on Saturday night and Albury-Wodonga Bandits on Sunday.

