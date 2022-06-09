Maitland Magpies rues missed chances in 4-3 loss to Broadmeadow Magic

The Maitland Magpies were left to rue a couple of defensive lapses and missed chances in their 4-3 loss to Broadmeadow Magic under lights on Wednesday night at Cooks Square Park.
The game was the first of two catch-up games between the two teams in six days, with the Magic hosting the Magpies on Monday afternoon at Magic Park.
Maitland coach David Walker said the result could easily have been 5-3 Maitland's way if a couple of one-on-one chances with the keeper were taken and a Magic goal from a set piece was better defended.
"We probably had the better of the game apart from a couple of moments in defence and attack. We didn't quite take the opportunities," Walker said.
"I think last night was probably more reflective of having really good opportunities in front of goal and not taking them. We just weren't clinical enough.
"I would suggest we take those and shut down a set piece goal and we win the game 5-3, instead of a 3-4 loss."
The Magpies included new signings attacking player Kiarra Lewis and defender Jemma Lawson who are both from Adamstown.
"Jemma started at left-back and played the whole game. She had a brilliant game for only being around the squad for a few days. Kiarra got about 30 minutes coming off the bench," Walker said.
"That will help with our depth and help replace a couple of key players we have lost through injuries in Toria Campbell and Ainsley Childs."
Unfortunately, the Magpies lost skipper Sophie Stapleford to a hamstring strain. She didn't come on after the break and will be tested to see if she can play on Monday.
Maitland teenager Mercedes McNabb scored the opening goal of the game with a superb solo effort running the ball from a defending corner to score.
Magic struck back within 60 seconds when an unmarked player running back and heading a goal from a cross.
They scored from a header off a corner and then a looping goal to take a 3-1 lead into the break.
Walker said Maitland were on top everywhere bar the scoreboard and conceded another goal early in the second half.
He said Maitland never relented and McNabb made it a double with a shot from out wide.
With five minutes to go fifteen-year-old Peyton Hamilton-Vosilla scored the Magpies' third. It was her second goal in three games.
"We were still pressing and had opportunities to take the game. We just fell a little bit short," Walker said. "All-in-all it was a really good performance."
Walker is confident the Magpies can turn the result around on Monday and give themselves a valuable three points in the battle for the top five.
Wednesday night's game followed the Magpies' 1-all draw against Charlestown Azzurri last Saturday. Maitland's goal was scored by Chelsea Greguric.
