Maitland Magpies rues missed chances in 4-3 loss to Broadmeadow Magic

By Michael Hartshorn
Updated June 9 2022 - 6:16am, first published 1:00am
Mercedes McNabb scored a double against Broadmeadow.

The Maitland Magpies were left to rue a couple of defensive lapses and missed chances in their 4-3 loss to Broadmeadow Magic under lights on Wednesday night at Cooks Square Park.

