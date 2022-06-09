There are a heartbreaking amount of pets at the RSPCA NSW Hunter Shelter in Rutherford who have been there for so long that they've achieved 'long-termer' status.
Zali, the sweet seven-year-old mastiff cross pictured here is one of those; she has been in the RSPCA's care for over 300 days.
Advertisement
Keagan O'Connor, an assessment, rehabilitation and training officer at the Hunter shelter said that due to no fault of her own, she keeps getting overlooked.
"No one's given her a chance," he said.
"She's such an affectionate dog, once someone meets her they will love her."
In the news:
Being in the shelter for almost a year, Zali has become a favourite of the staff and she can often be found curling up in the office.
Mr O'Connor said Zali would be great for a young couple, or a family with children over six-years-old (only due to her size).
She has great manners and picks up commands very quickly.
RSPCA NSW is currently offering a special adoption price to try and get their long-termers out of the shelter.
Adoption for long-term dogs like Zali will be down from $440 to $300 each.
This reduced adoption fee applies to all adult dogs from one to eight-years-old.
There are 30 adult dogs in care at the Hunter shelter, most of who have been there for more than 50 days.
RSPCA NSW are also running a seniors for seniors program, where seniors card holders will get a 50 per cent discount if they adopt an RSPCA golden oldie (dogs or cats over eight-years-old).
The Hunter shelter have three golden oldie cats in care who are looking for loving homes; Tammie, Emmeline and Inka.
Manager at the Hunter shelter, Kasey Bridges, said that while senior pets are a little bit harder to adopt out, the program was started just to try and get them into loving homes.
"They make a really nice pet for an older owner," she said.
Advertisement
"They're in the prime of their life and they're well adjusted, you don't have to go through the puppy or kitten stage, it's a good adjustment period for them to go to a senior because they've already been in a home and they have life experience."
Ms Bridges said the best benefit of adopting a pet, other than helping an animal in need, is that you know what you're getting.
"Every animal from the RSPCA is desexed, microchipped, fully vaccinated and we do all the vet work as well, so they get a full health check," she said.
"We do any surgeries that are required before they're adopted out and we have full disclosure on any health conditions that they have so you know what you're getting."
Contact the Hunter shelter on 4939 1555 or find out more about the pets up for adoption at rspcansw.org.au.
Advertisement
Do you know you can subscribe to get full access to all Maitland Mercury stories? Subscribing supports us in our local news coverage. To subscribe, click here.
Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury. She has been with The Mercury since September, 2021 and completed a Bachelor of Communication at the University of Newcastle in 2019. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.
Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury. She has been with The Mercury since September, 2021 and completed a Bachelor of Communication at the University of Newcastle in 2019. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.