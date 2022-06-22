A truck driver has been charged after a pedestrian died on Tuesday.
Emergency services were called to Cessnock Road, Maitland at about 6.30am on Tuesday, June 21 following reports a male pedestrian had been hit by a truck.
The driver of the truck, a 47-year-old man, immediately stopped and attempted to render assistance, however the pedestrian died at the scene.
The truck driver was uninjured and taken to Maitland Hospital for mandatory testing.
He has been charged with dangerous driving occasioning death and negligent driving occasioning death.
He was granted conditional bail and will appear at Maitland Local Court on Wednesday, July 27.
Meanwhile, the pedestrian who lost his life has been remembered as a genuine generous man.
The 62-year-old, whose named has not been released, had been a regular at the True Blue Coffee van, just metres away from where the incident occurred, for three years.
True Blue Coffee owner Dave Pittman said the man would stop by seven days a week for a caramel latte or two, and was always up for a chat.
He said the man was known for helping others, whether he was fixing the roof of Mr Pittman's home, and then staying longer to help out with other things without being asked, or installing a flashing light and patching up a hole on the coffee van.
Rachel Hum, a helper at the coffee van, said the man "was one of those good old guys".
"He would have a chat every day, would open the door for someone."
According to Ms Hum and Mr Pittman, he had a huge passion for his trade.
"He was an artist at bricklaying," they said.
"He loved to do his brickwork pizza ovens."
Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury. She has been with The Mercury since 2021. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.
